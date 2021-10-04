FAIRFAX, Virginia – The Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media at George Mason University is excited to announce the launch of “The Green Tunnel Podcast,” a podcast about the history of the Appalachian Trail. Created by hikers and historians, “The Green Tunnel Podcast” will go beyond the green to tell the stories about the people who made the trail what it is today. The official launch date for The Green Tunnel Podcast is Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“The Green Tunnel Podcast” is an R2 Studios production and is supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The show will be available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

“Whether you’ve been hiking the Appalachian Trail for years as I have or are just curious about America’s most iconic long distance hiking trail, ‘The Green Tunnel Podcast’ is sure to surprise you with new stories, never before heard audio, and more,” said host Mills Kelly.





Kelly, better known on the Appalachian Trail by his Trail Name “Granddaddy Spartan,” hosts “The Green Tunnel Podcast.” He has been hiking the Appalachian Trail since 1971 and researching its history since 2016. He is the executive director of RRCHNM.

The Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and Media has pushed the boundaries of digital humanities since 1994, using technology to democratize history. R2 Studios brings RRCHNM’s mission to the podcast format through immersive storytelling, balanced perspectives, transparency in research, and accessibility to all.