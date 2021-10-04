NORTHEAST HARBOR — Members of the community are invited to join in a joyous celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2021, entitled “Indigenous 2021 with Firefly,” on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m., at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. Downeast Diversity has linked up with the well-known team behind Decontie & Brown and Firefly, Jason Brown and Donna Decontie-Brown to provide an event featuring local contemporary indigenous music and an international fashion show. This event is proudly sponsored by the Jackson Laboratory and supported by many community partners including the event host, The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Downeast Diversity is a new project housed under the fiscal sponsorship of Healthy Acadia and founded and coordinated by Alyne Cistone. The cornerstone of Downeast Diversity is the Downeast Diversity Podcast, produced and curated by Cistone, who also co-hosted Maine Public Television’s “Elevating Voices.” The new monthly podcast provides a platform for the BIPOC community to do their own storytelling, and a chance to share their past and present with us. The podcast is accessible on WERU and online at www.downeastdiversity.com. Downeast Diversity was also a lead coordinator of MDI Juneteenth 2021, and expects to continue to support community events and other community education opportunities as part of its priority to promote and celebrate diversity in Maine through informative, educative and inspirational programing.

From the Firefly website, www.fireflythehybrid.com, “Firefly seeks to illuminate the beauty and healing power of his ancient indigenous culture through music, visuals and creativity. As a member of the Penobscot Nation, Firefly is helping to place Indigenous people in a modern context. Firefly believes that through creative frequencies, we can begin to heal humanity and evolve to new levels of love, compassion and wellness.”





“Indigenous 2021 with Firefly” will provide attendees an opportunity to enjoy creative and authentic visual and audio performances, learn more about Maine indigenous peoples and culture, and support and promote diversity in Downeast Maine. The evening is free, with a suggested donation of $20. All attendees will be required to wear masks in line with current COVID guidelines. The event will be preceded by an online silent auction to benefit Downeast Diversity, with winning bids announced as part of the celebration. Learn more about the incredible auction item at bit.ly/DowneastDiversityAuction. To make a donation in support of Downeast Diversity, visit bit.ly/indigenous-2021-firefly. Donations will also be accepted at the door.

There will be limited seating for this event, masks are required for all, and self-screening prior to attendance is requested to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Coordinators are currently determining whether a live streaming option will be available for remote viewing.

To RSVP to attend in-person or for more information, contact Downeast Diversity Coordinator Alyne Cistone via text at 207-610-0505 or email at alyne.cistone@healthyacadia.org.