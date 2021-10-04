$125,000 between two donations brings Augusta facility closer to $5M goal

AUGUSTA – Children’s Center, an early childhood intervention and family support services organization for children with special needs, has announced an additional $125,000 in gifts toward the center’s plans to expand its Augusta facility. The Davis Family Foundation committed $100,000 to the project, and the Elsie & William Viles Foundation committed an additional $25,000. The Elise & William Viles Foundation previously committed $25,000 to the campaign last year, bringing their total contribution to $50,000. The two new gifts bring the total amount raised for the campaign to $3.2 million.

“People continue to see the need in our community to allow more children access to the services provided by Children’s Center,” said Jeff Johnson, Children’s Center executive director. “All one has to do is look at the progress made between when kids start here, and when they leave to go on to the next step of schooling, and it’s evident the difference being made in their lives. Having our doors opened to a larger number of children and eliminating the waiting list is the goal, and we are excited to be getting closer and closer to achieving that goal.”





Children’s Center announced its plans earlier in the year to expand its primary location in Augusta to meet demand. The organization provides center-based services for children ages six weeks to six years old and outpatient services, including occupational therapy, speech therapy, outpatient mental health for children and families, and case management support to kids up to age 21. Annually, the Center serves more than 250 children between its four sites: Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville. All sites have waiting lists with Augusta’s being the largest at more than 100 children in need of center-based or outpatient services at any given time.

Children’s Center will expand its current Augusta facility by 14,000 square feet, while renovating 5,000 square feet of existing space. The expansion will more than double the space and provide additional classrooms, specialized service areas and administrative space. The expansion will also create additional gross motor space, a stimulation-sensitive entrance and lobby, solar installation for improved energy efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint, and the state’s only Snoezelen Room. The entire project is expected to cost about $5 million, with Children’s Center more than halfway to its fundraising goal, mostly through large donations.

Children’s Center offerings cover a wide range of services, including specialized programming for children with autism, complex medical needs and global delays; behavioral day treatment for children with a history of trauma, emotional regulation and mental health needs; and a recently established fully accredited Special Purpose Private School, allowing children in need of a specialized environment to continue learning at Children’s Center for their kindergarten year.

Children’s Center has served the Greater Augusta Area since 1967 as Mid-State United Cerebral Palsy, Inc. After several moves, the doors to the current building opened in December of 1978. The building, located on the corner of Alden Avenue and Worcester Street in Augusta, was expanded in 2001, increasing its capacity to 60 center-based children.

More details about the campaign, and opportunities to donate can be found at www.AChampionInEveryChild.org.