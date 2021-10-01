A 10-year effort to revive historic Cameron Stadium will reach its zenith Friday night as the Bangor High School football team hosts Deering of Portland in the first event to be held on the new artificial turf, multipurpose field installed this summer.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The new field and surrounding eight-lane track represent the final phase of a three-stage, $5 million effort that began with the installation of a new main grandstand in 2013 and continued with the construction of new locker rooms on site in 2017.





Gordon Contracting Inc. of Sangerville, which did the site preparation work for the new track and artificial turf field that was funded by a $2.73 million bond issue approved by city voters last November, turned the facility back over to Bangor School Department officials on Tuesday.

Since then Bangor High athletic administrator Steve Vanidestine and Joe Nelson, who is in charge of school athletic facilities, have been among those busy preparing the upgraded stadium for its first weekend of events, which will kick off with Bangor’s second home football game of the season and be followed at 11 a.m. Saturday by a girls’ soccer match featuring Bangor against Brewer.

“Not only are we looking forward to it but I think we need it, not just us as a football program but at the same for all the people behind the scenes that have worked really hard to get us on this field this Friday night,” Bangor football coach Dave Morris said this week.

Bangor (3-1) will seek to bounce back from its 84-13 loss at Thornton Academy of Saco last Saturday. The Rams should be near full strength after 21 players — including 12 starters — now have a full week of practice under their belts after returning from a COVID-19 quarantine on the morning of the Thornton Academy game.

Deering, the second of two Class B teams Bangor faces this season, has yielded an average of 45.5 points per game while being outscored 182-34 in its 0-4 start. The Portland-based Rams are coming off a 48-6 loss at Kennebunk last week.

Foxcroft Academy (3-0) at Madison-Carrabec (0-2), 6 p.m. Friday: Foxcroft seeks to build on the best record in Class D through four weeks on the road against a Madison-Carrabec team playing its home opener. Led by senior quarterback Austin Seavey and junior utility back Caden Crocker, Foxcroft is coming off a bye after consecutive victories over Lisbon-St. Dominic, Oak Hill of Wales and Freeport, while Madison-Carrabec returned to action after two weekends off due to COVID-19 with a 22-14 loss at Oak Hill last Saturday.

Medomak Valley (2-2) at Hermon, 7 p.m. Friday: Hermon’s home opener is also its homecoming game after the Hawks became the state’s last high school football team to make its season debut last Saturday with a hard-fought 19-12 victory at Nokomis of Newport. Medomak Valley also broke through in a different way last Friday, eclipsing its scoring total of the previous three weeks combined with a 46-13 victory over Belfast behind four touchdowns from Levi Ward and 180 rushing yards and a touchdown from Hayden Staples.

Camden Hills (2-1) at Mount Desert Island (1-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at Bar Harbor: Camden Hills of Rockport will return to action with a reduced roster for this eight-player matchup after canceling last Monday’s scheduled rematch against Waterville due to COVID-19. MDI moved this game from Friday to Saturday to accommodate the Windjammers, who won their first two games before falling to Waterville 74-54 in Week 3. MDI is seeking to rebound from a 46-22 loss at Stearns-Schenck last Friday.

Other area games this weekend: Friday: Brewer (0-4) at Mt. Blue (0-2), MCI (0-2) at Belfast (1-3), Nokomis (1-3) at Oceanside (1-1), Old Town (1-1) at Hampden Academy (0-4), Stearns- Schenck (2-2) at Houlton (2-0); Saturday: Bucksport (1-1) at Oak Hill (2-1), Mattanawcook Academy (2-1) at Waterville (3-0), Ellsworth-Sumner (0-1) at Morse (3-1), Orono (0-4) at Dexter (1-1).