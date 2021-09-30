The chief of surgery at the Duke University Cancer Institute and one of Maine’s leading track and cross country officials are among six members of the 2020 Orono High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction class who will be honored Friday, Oct. 8, at halftime of the Red Riots’ homecoming football game against Mt. View of Thorndike.

The ceremony was rescheduled after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Allen and Mary Cady will be recognized along with the late Sean Casey, Jim Dolloff, Greg Hirsch and Erv Morrison Jr.

Allen (Class of 1985) was a two-year all-conference and all-state football tight end and defensive end who helped Orono compile a 35-6 record with three Little Ten Conference North regular-season titles, two LTC runner-up finishes and an Eastern Maine Class C championship during his high school playing career. He also captained Red Riots’ basketball and outdoor track teams and helped the track squad capture the 1983 Class C state championship.

Allen went on to Harvard University where he played defensive end for the school’s football team and lettered for the Crimson as a junior and senior before graduating in 1989.

He earned his doctorate from Dartmouth Medical School in 1993 and since 2018 has been chief of surgical oncology at the Duke University Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina.

Allen previously worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In 2004 he was deployed to Iraq for one year as a member of the 2nd ACR forward surgical team.

Cady coached Orono’s golf team from 1997 to 2007 and twice led the Red Riots to runner-up finishes at the Class C state championships. She also was coaching when her son Stuart won the 1997 Class C individual state title.

Cady also was the public address announcer for Red Riots football, soccer, cross country, ice hockey, outdoor track and field and playoff baseball, softball and field hockey games from 1988 until 2017.

But the Kansas native and military veteran — as well as the 1970 Big 8 Conference women’s rifle champion while at the University of Kansas — has been best known as one of Maine’s foremost track and field and cross country organizers.

Cady was meet director for the Penobscot Valley Conference-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League from 1994 to 2017 and also directed hundreds of other local, regional and state cross country and outdoor track events around the state during the last three decades.

Cady also is a USA Track and Field master official who has officiated at college and national meets around the country as well as training hundreds of middle school and high school officials throughout the state.

Casey (Class of 1968) starred in football, basketball and baseball at Orono. In football he set school passing records while quarterbacking the Red Riots to the 1966 LTC and state championships. A four-year starting point guard in basketball, Casey led Orono in scoring and assists as the Red Riots won the 1967 Class B state championship, and he was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine second team as a senior in 1968.

After helping Acadia University of Wolfville, Nova Scotia, win the 1973 Canadian collegiate basketball championship, Casey compiled a 294-155 record as men’s basketball coach at the University of Maine at Machias.

Dolloff (Class of 1961) was a two-way lineman who earned all-conference and all-Eastern Maine first-team status as the Orono football team outscored its opponents 200-32 en route to winning the Little Eight Conference title and a share of the 1960 Class D state championship his senior year. He went on to play center and lead Orono in rebounding as the Red Riots boys basketball team captured the 1961 Class L state title.

Hirsch, a former goalie for the University of Maine’s 1993 national championship ice hockey team, coached at Orono for 18 years and guided the Red Riots to five Eastern Maine Class B championship-game appearances and regional titles in 1999 and 2004. Hirsch’s 2001 team had the only undefeated (20-0) regular season in school history, outscoring its opponents 198-54. He was named Class B Coach of the Year in 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2007 and concluded his coaching career at Orono in 2013 with a 224-138-12 record.

Morrison (Class of 1978) helped Orono win the 1977 LTC and state championships in football, with that 9-0 season marking the first of five straight undefeated years and 48 consecutive victories overall for the Red Riots. He also earned all-tournament honors as a senior guard while helping Orono reach the 1978 Eastern Maine Class B basketball final, and was a three-year starting left fielder and leadoff hitter who sparked Orono’s baseball team to the 1978 Class B state title after a runner-up finish in 1977.