Mourners are gathering in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center for the funeral of fallen Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross. Gross was killed on Thursday, Sept. 23 while responding to a one-car accident in Ellsworth.

From left (clockwise): People arrive and prepare for the funeral of Deputy Luke Gross on Sept. 23, 2021 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The procession carrying the body of fallen Deputy Luke Gross arrives at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

From left (clockwise): Officers salute at Deputy Luke Gross’ funeral in Bangor; An officer wears a mourning band over their badge; The procession carrying the body of fallen Deputy Luke Gross arrives at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor; The casket of Deputy Luke Gross at his funeral in Bangor; Officers carry the casket of Deputy Luke Gross. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN