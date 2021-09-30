A law enforcement officer walks down the main aisle at Deputy Luke Gross' funeral. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Mourners are gathering in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center for the funeral of fallen Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross. Gross was killed on Thursday, Sept. 23 while responding to a one-car accident in Ellsworth.

From left (clockwise): People arrive and prepare for the funeral of Deputy Luke Gross on Sept. 23, 2021 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The procession carrying the body of fallen Deputy Luke Gross arrives at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

From left (clockwise): Officers salute at Deputy Luke Gross’ funeral in Bangor; An officer wears a mourning band over their badge; The procession carrying the body of fallen Deputy Luke Gross arrives at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor; The casket of Deputy Luke Gross at his funeral in Bangor; Officers carry the casket of Deputy Luke Gross. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN