BANGOR, Maine — As many as 2,000 people may turn out for Deputy Luke Gross’ funeral today in Bangor.

Gross died in the line of duty last Thursday while responding to a report of a car crash.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to attend the event, which is scheduled to start at noon at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, as are at least a few hundred uniformed police officers from Maine and outside the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. State troopers from other New England states will be there to present their state’s respective flag, and at least one deputy from each of Maine’s 16 counties will be on hand to present their county flags, she said.

If not for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there likely would be 3,000 people or more on hand Thursday to pay their respects to the fallen deputy, Moss said.

From left: Members of the Bangor Fire Department attach and hoist the American Flag from the ladder of one of the department’s rigs, outside the Cross Insurance Center where a funeral will be held fo fallen Hancock Deputy Luke Gross, Sept. 30, 2021; Members of Maine’s law enforcement community prepare for the start of fallen Hancock Deputy Luke Gross’ funeral. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Before the funeral, there will be a procession to Bangor from the Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home in Bucksport, where Gross grew up. Approximately 20 motorcycle units will be in the procession, 12 of them from police departments throughout Maine, Moss said.

Gross, 44, of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department had responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Trenton in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 23 and was cleaning up debris left behind in the roadway when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

Gross was wearing a reflective vest and had turned on the emergency lights on his cruiser when he parked in the breakdown lane, but died after being hit from behind as he was bending over to pick up something out of the northbound travel lane. The pickup truck driver, 55-year-old Timothy Badger of Levant, is not expected to face charges, Maine State Police have said.

Deputy Luke Gross. Credit: Courtesy of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the vehicle that had crashed but then left prior to Gross’ arrival, 20-year-old Thorin Smith of Bar Harbor, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Gross’ funeral is the fourth held in Maine in the past decade for a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty.

In June 2017, Officer Nathan M. Desjardins of the Fryeburg Police Department died from injuries he suffered in a boat crash while responding to a call to search for a missing canoeist. Hundreds of law enforcement and emergency services personnel wearing their dress uniforms attended Desjardins’ funeral later that month at Augusta Civic Center.

Less than a year later, Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed by John D. Williams in Norridgewock as he tried to arrest Williams on a drug charge. An estimated 3,600 people, most of them law enforcement officials from Maine and outside the state, attended Cole’s funeral nearly two weeks later at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

In April 2019, Detective Ben Campbell of Maine State Police was killed on the side of I-95 in Hampden when he was struck by a tire that came off a passing logging truck after he stopped to help a motorist whose car slid off the road. Approximately 3,000 people attended Campbell’s funeral the following week at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

