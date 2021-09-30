The threat that led Old Town High School to shut down for the day on Thursday was not related to a threat that led two southern Maine high schools to call off in-person classes, according to the superintendent of schools in Old Town.

Old Town administrators said Wednesday evening that they were canceling classes at the high school on Thursday out of an abundance of caution as they investigated a threat to the safety of the high school’s students and staff.

Portland High School also called off in-person classes Thursday, and school was canceled in School Administrative District 6 in the Standish area. Those decisions were the result of a social media threat that did not target a specific school or school district, but that showed a photograph indicating violence would happen Thursday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

In Old Town, the threat was not made via social media, said David Walker, superintendent of Regional School Unit 34, which serves Old Town, Alton and Bradley.

“The threat and the search for the perpetrator is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Old Town High School will make up Thursday’s classes by adding an extra day to the end of the school year, as the district does with weather-related cancellations, Walker said.