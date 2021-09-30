WATERVILLE — As fall programming resumes, Waterville Creates announces several staffing changes.

At the Waterville Opera House, Tony Gerow will step down as the production manager and technical director to accept the facilities director and lighting supervisor position at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor. A Bangor native, Gerow began working at the Opera House in February 2017 and has been involved in the production of over 150 live music and community theatre performances, as well as a stellar acting performance as Jack Kelly in Newsies.

“To every cast member, backstage crew member, concert goer, dance studio, volunteer, and patron of the Opera House, I humbly thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your lives and to create with me,” Gerow said.





Liz Shapiro assumed the production manager position at the Waterville Opera House on Sept. 13. Shapiro comes to Waterville from Massachusetts with extensive experience in lighting design, stage management, and production management, including a stint with the national tour of Riverdance.

In other staffing news, Waterville Creates is pleased to announce the arrival of Desiree DuBois as the new education and outreach coordinator. Originally from the Skowhegan area, DuBois has extensive experience as a scenic painter, sculptor, and art proprietor. She joins Serena Sanborn, the newly-promoted education and outreach manager, in supporting all education and outreach programs.

In addition, Yvonne Brown has returned as the clay studio coordinator at Ticonic Gallery + Studios. Ticonic anticipates reopening its clay studio to members and resuming community art classes including drawing, costume makeup, and sgraffito, in October.

“We are thrilled to be able to incrementally grow our programming and staffing as we cautiously navigate the challenges related to COVID-19. We’re taking it one step at a time and are very excited about expanding our creative team,” says Patricia King, vice president of Waterville Creates.

More information about fall events and classes can be found at watervillecreates.org.