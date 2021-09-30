ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preserving foods using fermentation from 12 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest: Fermenting Vegetables” will feature an exploration of the science of fermentation, a discussion and demonstration of the basic steps of making sauerkraut and tips for success in an interactive format. UMaine Extension food preservation staff will lead the workshop.Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/preserving-the-maine-harvest-fermenting-vegetables-october-2021/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.