Join the Wendell Gilley Museum for “Light, Sky, Land, and Edges: A Collaboration Between Painter and Poet.” Long-time friends Tracy Baker-White and Martha Andrews Donovan worked together over three years in a call-and-response format, inspiring each other as they created the paintings and poems on view at the Gilley in this very special exhibition, which runs through Oct. 30. Join us to meet the creators and enjoy a wide-ranging conversation about their art, their inspiration, and their collaboration in an online talk set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Andrews Donovan is a published poet, award-winning essayist, and a passionate teacher of writing. She says she loves the writing process and helping others find their voices. After many years teaching writing at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, she now teaches writing at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. She’s also a photographer who made a decision in 2016, when she moved to Mount Desert Island, to photograph something beautiful every day. “There is such beauty, such wildness, here on this island where the sea pounds out its story and I scramble over granite and the changing light, the changing days pull me in,” she says. Some of those photos became the inspiration for “Light, Sky, Land, and Edges.”

Baker-White devoted herself full-time to painting after a long career in art museum education. Her paintings focus on the landscapes of Maine, the Berkshires in western Massachusetts where she lives, and France. She has exhibited widely in juried exhibitions in Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Rhode Island, and her work can be seen in Maine at the Gilley and the Gallery at Somes Sound.





There is no charge to participate, but reservations are required. You will receive a Zoom registration within a few days of registering on the Gilley website here: http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/RDQ1o.



Please note: Anyone may attend this online event at no charge by signing up, but the recording will be available afterward only to museum members.