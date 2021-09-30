This fall, Healthy Living for ME will be hosting workshops virtually and by phone that are focused on helping Mainers who are living with diabetes and/or other chronic conditions, including pain.

“Improving management of chronic conditions through lifestyle changes and management strategies can really make a difference in a person’s overall quality of life,” said Jen Paquet, Healthy Living for ME’s training manager. “With these statewide programs, our goal is to improve the overall wellness of Mainers by helping individuals address their unique needs and better manage their own health.”

Upcoming workshops available statewide through Healthy Living for ME include:





Living Well with Diabetes is conducted virtually and has workshop options beginning Oct. 12. Living Well with Diabetes is designed to help people with type 2 diabetes or who are pre-diabetic to learn how to live well. Topics covered during the workshop include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers.

Better Health Now with Diabetes provides participants all of the educational benefits of the Living Well with Diabetes workshop, but participants receive a free mail order toolkit and work with a leader on the workshop materials via phone or Zoom either individually or in small groups. Better Health Now with Diabetes workshops are available beginning Nov. 10.

Living Well with Pain is conducted virtually and has workshop options beginning Oct. 18. This workshop is designed for people who are dealing with persistent pain such as back pain, post-surgical pain, headaches, and other pain that lasts for more than three months despite treatments. Topics covered during the workshop include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments.

Better Health Now with Pain provides participants all of the educational benefits of the Living Well with Pain workshop, but participants receive a free mail order toolkit and work with a leader on the workshop materials via phone or Zoom either individually or in small groups. Better Health Now with Pain workshops are available beginning Nov. 2.

Better Health Now is a workshop designed to help those living with chronic conditions, including heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, or other conditions. Participants in this workshop receive a free toolkit in the mail and will work with a leader via telephone or ZOOM at predetermined times, either by themselves or in small groups. There are several Better Health Now workshops scheduled for this fall, including one scheduled to begin on Oct. 25. Topics covered during the workshop include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments.

Mainers who would like to participate in the virtual workshops but do not have access to the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow an iPad through Healthy Living for ME.

These workshops are free to any adult Mainer dealing with chronic conditions or diabetes, or their caregivers, but advance registration is required. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME also welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about these and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.