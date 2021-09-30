Internationally recognized traffic roundabout expert Per Erik Gårder, a University of Maine professor of civil and environmental engineering, has edited “Transportation Safety and Security,” one of seven volumes in the 2021 edition of the International Encyclopedia of Transportation published by Elsevier.

The encyclopedia, which includes more than 600 articles, incorporates diverse views on nine themes related to modern day transportation including Transport Modes; Freight Transport and Logistics; Transport Safety and Security; Transport Economics; Traffic Management; Transport Modelling and Data Management; Transport Policy and Planning; Transport Psychology; and Sustainability and Health Issues in Transportation.

As the safety and security volume editor, Gårder commissioned more than 100 articles from diverse scholars to offer an interdisciplinary cross-section that incorporates the latest safety findings from the fields of engineering, operations research, human factors, and sociology. International researchers representing varied social perspectives contributed to the encyclopedia to facilitate innovative problem solving and to delineate global best practices in transportation safety.

Gårder also contributed three articles to the encyclopedia: “Planning for Safe and Secure Transport Infrastructure,” “Bridge Safety” and “Nominal Safety,” and drafted the introduction to the volume he edited. This volume will be the go-to reference material for researchers and practitioners, and editing the safety and security volume of the encyclopedia reflects Gårder’s stature as a leading global scholar, says Shaleen Jain, chair of the UMaine Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.