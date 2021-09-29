The Patriots-Jets rivalry hit its peak during the Spygate scandal of 2007, and soon after the season was over, it almost led to Bill Belichick and former New York coach Eric Mangini coming to blows.

According to an excerpt of the upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” a tell-all on the Pats’ dynasty by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham, Mangini had to be separated from Belichick after Belichick ignored his wife at the 2008 league meetings. Months earlier, Mangini had reported the Patriots’ illegal videotaping operation to the NFL after losing 38-14 to his old team in the Week 1. The Patriots were subsequently docked a first-round draft pick and fined $250,000, while Belichick was fined $500,000, the maximum allowable fine per league rules and the largest ever levied against a coach.

From the excerpt: “At the 2008 league meetings, Belichick and then-New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini nearly had a fistfight. After a dinner for head coaches, Julie Mangini, wife of Eric, bumped into Belichick and said hi, trying to ease tension after the post-Spygate fallout. Belichick blew her off, and when she told Eric what had happened, he charged across the room and needed to be held back by other coaches from swinging at Belichick. “Hey Bill, f— you!” Mangini yelled.”





The Jets hired Mangini away from the Patriots staff and against Belichick’s will in January 2006. He worked as New York’s coach for three seasons, finishing 23-25.

“It’s Better to Be Feared” will be released on Oct. 12.

Story by Andrew Callahan, Boston Herald