The Bangor High School girls soccer team was the last one to beat defending four-time state Class A champion Camden Hills. That was back in 2016.

The Rams snapped the Windjammers’ 71-game unbeaten streak on Wednesday afternoon as senior striker Devon St. Louis headed in a Hannah Sherwood free kick with less than three minutes remaining to give Bangor a 1-0 win in Rockport.

Camden Hills had gone 70-0-1 since that loss with the only tie coming against the Rams in 2017.





Bangor is now 7-0 this season while Camden Hills is 5-1.

Camden Hills entered the game averaging five goals per outing.

“I got behind the defense. I don’t think they knew I was there which was great for me,” St. Louis said. “I knew it was too high for my chest. It hit the top of my head. I was just trying to angle my body so I could put it on net and it wouldn’t go out of bounds.”

St. Louis added that Sherwood’s free kick was a good one.

“It was a great play,” Camden Hills coach Meredith Messer said. “It was a well-placed [free kick].”

In their last meeting, in the 2019 Class A North final, Kristina Kelly’s goal with four minutes left gave Camden Hills a 1-0 triumph.

The two rivals have met in the playoffs in all five seasons since Camden Hills moved up to Class A from B.

Bangor beat the Windjammers in the 2015 final en route to a state title but Camden Hills has eliminated the Rams from the playoffs the last four seasons, three times in the A North final.

“It was a very close game, back and forth,” Bangor coach Andrew Varisco said. “Both teams had a couple of [good chances]. They had more shots than we did. I was proud of the girls. They persevered and competed. Everyone played well.”

Messer thought her team turned in an outstanding performance.

“We had the majority of possession. We passed the ball really well. Bangor’s goal came on its first shot attempt of the second half,” Messer said. “We had two real good opportunities. Sydney Stone’s shot from outside the 18 went over the bar and Brenna Mackey’s shot went wide.”

Messer added that it was a well-played game that both teams were invested in.

Senior Sherwood and junior Abbie Quinn anchored the defensive effort, Varisco said, and junior goalie Emma McNeil made a couple of important saves.

Senior center back Tessa Whitley turned in an exceptional performance, Messer said, and freshman goalie Maddy Tohancyzn played well.

Messer said soccer can be unfair in that you can outplay a team but will wind up losing and that was the case on Wednesday.

“But we’ll learn from it,” Messer said.

St. Louis said the win was “like a breath of fresh air” and the fact it ended Camden Hills’ 71-game unbeaten streak made it even more meaningful.