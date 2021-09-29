PORTLAND, Maine — More than 75 percent of Maine’s population that is age 20 and older is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the state’s public health agency reported on Wednesday.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the country. About 65 percent of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated. The nationwide rate is closer to 55 percent.

Despite the high rate of vaccination in the state, Maine is dealing with an early fall surge of new cases of the virus.





The state recorded 867 new infections on Wednesday, a daily record that topped the previous high of 834 on Jan. 14. No deaths were reported Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 444 new cases per day on Sept. 13 to 522 per day on Monday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus has fallen over the past two weeks, however.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Wednesday there have been 1,022 deaths from coronavirus in the state since the pandemic started. There have been more than 88,000 reported cases of the virus, the agency said.