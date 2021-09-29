BANGOR — Infectious disease is a popular topic these days and to meet the community need for expertise, Northern Light Infectious Disease Care expands to welcome Mark Abel, MD, MPH to the team. He treats a wide variety of infectious diseases, with a special interest in infectious disease prevention, epidemiology, and public health.

Dr. Abel earned his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland. He completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School – Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and a fellowship in Infectious Disease and Preventive Medicine at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital – Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

An interest in public health led Dr. Abel to earn a master of public health from Dartmouth College, helping to shape his philosophy as an advocate for optimum health for his community. Dr. Abel is board certified in Internal Medicine by both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and board eligible in both Infectious Disease and Preventive Medicine.

Dr. Abel is seeing patients at 417 State Street, Suite 200, Webber East. For a referral, please call 207-973-4377.