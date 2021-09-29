October is just a few days away and the holiday season will soon be upon us. For Washington County families facing food insecurity and potential separation from family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will be particularly stressful. To help lessen the burden and provide a healthy holiday meal for families in need in our community, Classic Hits 92.7/95.3FM and The Border 102.9FM, in partnership with Healthy Acadia and sponsored by Dunkin in Calais and Machias, and VL Tammaro of Calais, will host their 17th annual Washington County Turkey-A-Thon on Friday, Oct. 8.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, community volunteers, including staff from the sponsoring businesses and Healthy Acadia, will be at seven sites across Washington County to accept monetary donations. Every dollar raised will be used to purchase gift certificates from local grocery stores for Washington County food pantries. The gift certificates will help families in need to enjoy a healthy holiday meal. Just $12 can purchase a turkey for a family of four, and your donation, in any amount, will help. The partners are challenging all Washington County schools, civic groups, businesses, nonprofit organizations and community members to help them achieve their $30,000 fundraising goal -the equivalent of 2,500 turkeys.

Please help these community partners and local food security organizations to provide 2,500 Washington County families with a healthy holiday meal this year. Stop by one of these locations between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and make your donation. Your contribution will be recognized on-air at Classic Hits 92.7/95.3 FM, which will be broadcasting live from the Dunkin studio at VL Tammaro Oil in Calais during the event:





Woodland IGA, Baileyville

Four Corners Shop ‘n Save, Columbia

Dunkin, Machias

VL Tammaro, Calais

First National Bank, Eastport

Bayside Supermarket, Milbridge

Flat Iron Corner, Lubec



For more information, please contact Jeff Demmons at Classic Hits 92.7/95.3 FM (207) 207-454-7545 or jeff@wqdy.fm or Regina Grabrovac at Healthy Acadia, 207-255-3741 or regina@healthyacadia.org, or find the Washington County Turkey-A-Thon event on their Facebook pages.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.