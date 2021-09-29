BANGOR — It’s a year later due to the pandemic, but the wait didn’t dampen the spirits of the Bangor Knights of Columbus Pine Cone Council #114 as it readies to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a special Mass on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church on York Street. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the St. Paul the Apostle Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor).

The Knights will be celebrated in gratitude for the multitude of services they have performed over the many years. The Pine Cone Council #114 serves the churches of St. Paul the Apostle Parish (St. John Church, Bangor; St. Mary Church, Bangor; St. Joseph Church, Brewer; St. Teresa Church, Brewer; St. Matthew Church, Hampden; St. Gabriel Church, Winterport).

The Pine Cone Council #114 is Maine’s third oldest Knights of Columbus Council, having been established on Jan. 20, 1895.





“Between 30 and 40 Knights from Boston, Lewiston, and Portland participated in a noon founding ceremony at the Royal Arcanum Hall in the city’s Masonic block,” said Keith Forbes of the council.

When things are at their worst, the Pine Cone Council #114 has delivered its best, including this year. During the pandemic, the council held massive food drives, including a collection of over 5,000 pounds of food on one February morning for local food pantries.

“We are so thankful for their dedication to our parish, their devotion to the mission and values of the Knights through the many forms of service they provide, and their compassion in serving the needs of our brothers and sisters throughout the larger community,” said Monsignor Andrew Dubois, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

Ongoing projects assist a variety of community programs and initiatives, including Tootsie Roll campaigns to help disabled citizens and a recent baby bottle drive that collected money to purchase a new ultrasound unit at the First Step Pregnancy Resource Center in Bangor.

“It is very nice to know that there are many women with unexpected pregnancies and their husbands, boyfriends, significant others, who have a place where they can go and get free ultrasounds at the center and that we were part of helping to provide that,” said Rey Dubois, a member of the council.

Being a part, or the impetus, for sharing God’s love and mercy with neighbors in need for well over a century commands respect, even for a paragon of humility like the Knights.

“Many people have dedicated years of service to the Catholic Church and the community during the council’s 126 years in Bangor,” said Forbes. “Although the larger events grab the headlines, it’s the small programs held each year that enable the Knights to do so much good for so many people in need.”