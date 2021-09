BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — Lehigh University is proud to welcome the Class of 2025

The members of the Class of 2025 represent 43 U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and 29 countries, and is also one of the most diverse and competitive classes ever admitted to Lehigh.

Lehigh is thrilled to count Isaac Hanish of Hampden among the 80,000-plus members of the Lehigh family.