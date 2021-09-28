BANGOR — The team at Northern Light Urology is pleased to announce the arrival of two new providers, Marisa Gray, MD and Laura Leddy, MD.

Dr. Gray completed her medical education at the University of North Carolina, and her Urology residency at the University of Virginia. Her clinical interests include male sexual health, Peyronie’s disease, robotic urologic procedures, scrotal and testicular complaints, and kidney cancer. Dr. Gray strives to provide compassionate care for her patients and community.

Marisa Gray, MD

Dr. Leddy earned her medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville and completed her Urology residency and fellowship in Trauma and Reconstructive Urology at the University of Washington in Seattle. She specializes in genitourinary reconstruction including urethral stricture, urinary incontinence and diversion, rectourethral fistula, erectile dysfunction, and voiding dysfunction. Dr. Leddy believes in listening to each person’s individual goals to work together to develop a plan for their urologic reconstruction that improves quality of life.

Laura Leddy, MD

To reach Northern Light Urology, please call 207-947-0469.