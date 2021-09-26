Don Couillard has some frequent visitors to his home in Gray.

Rather than family members or friends, these are neighbors of the feathered variety — some of the numerous wild turkeys that roam the landscape across much of southern and central Maine.

Couillard had never seen anything quite like what he witnessed in his yard on Thursday morning. And he probably wouldn’t have believed it if he hadn’t preserved the moment with today’s video.





“The turkeys are regulars in my yard,” Couillard said. “We call them, ‘The Three Amigos.’”

The male birds lived up to their nicknames, taking several laps around a tree to create a “turkey-go-round.” And just as quickly as they began, the turkeys broke off and went on their way.

Thanks, Don, for sharing this comical video with Bangor Daily News readers.

