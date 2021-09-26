CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of live performances at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues 7:30 p.m. many Fridays through November. Tickets to attend these hour-long performances are just $10, and the series’ Facebook Livestreams are free.

This year’s remaining SoundCheck shows resume Friday, Oct. 15, with Jaded Ravins, the “modern-day Johnny and June” duo of Halle Jade and (Waldo County native) Kelly Ravin. Boston-based acoustic duo Cold Chocolate (Ethan Robbins and Ariel Bernstein), who performed a packed Blue Café show in February 2020, will hit the opera house’s main stage Friday, Oct. 22. And the Belfast-based David Clarke Trio (guitarist Clarke with Ezra Rugg on bass and Bailey Giles on sax) will perform Friday, Oct. 29.

November kicks off with a multimedia dance performance Friday, Nov. 5. In “Honey In The Heart,” Kathryn Oliver and Kristi Williamson animate stories using ancient sources from myth, literature and poetry. On Nov. 12, Portland’s Tom DiMenna, with guitarist Jason Eckerson, pays tribute to Cat Stevens’ 1970 “Tea for the Tillerman” album.





Advance ticket purchase, via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, is encouraged. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation. Wearing a mask in the building is required.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.