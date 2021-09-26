ORONO — Maine FishAbility, part of the Maine AgrAbility program, will sponsor a team of runners in the 2021 Maine Marathon Run for a Cause virtual relay on Oct. 8.

All proceeds will support the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s Fishermen Wellness Program, which helps to provide safety equipment and mental health and wellness support for fishermen and fishing families.

To help sponsor the race team, make a donation on the fundraising webpage. For more information about Maine FishAbility, a program that works with fishermen who have chronic health conditions, injuries or disabilities to help them continue to work productively and safely, contact Leilani Carlson at 207-944-1533 or leilani.carlson@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program website.