Northern Illinois, led by quarterback Rocky Lombardi, scored the game's final 27 points to pull away for a 41-14 victory over the University of Maine in DeKalb, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.

Football Bowl Subdivision team Northern Illinois improved to 2-2 while Football Championship Subdivision UMaine fell to 1-3.

Michigan State University transfer Lombardi completed 17 of 24 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 119 yards on 10 carries, including three touchdown runs.

Harrison Waylee added 130 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Lombardi’s 7-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the first half gave Northern Illinois the lead for good.

John Richardson’s 27-yard field goal expanded the lead to 24-14 early in the third period.

UMaine had a golden opportunity to cut into the lead when defensive end Khairi Manns’ 20-yard fumble return set the Black Bears up deep in Huskies territory.

But UMaine couldn’t capitalize as Jonny Messina missed a 22-yard field goal.

Richardson added a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Lombardi added a 64-yard touchdown scamper with 9:34 left.

Jacob Hennie fumbled a punt and NIU recovered it later in the period and Lombardi dashed 18 yards to cap the scoring.

Waylee’s 7-yard TD run opened the scoring but Freddie Brock answered with a 28-yard touchdown run.

Lombardi tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Clint Ratkovich and regained the lead for NIU, but Elijah Barnwell tied it with a 4-yard run.

Redshirt freshman Derek Robertson completed 14 of 26 passes for 165 yards for the Black Bears. Devin Young had six catches for 70 yards and Andre Miller had five for 87 yards. Brock rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries.

NIU outgained UMaine 574-290 including 292 rushing yards.

UMaine is off next weekend before returning to Colonial Athletic Association play against visiting Elon on Oct. 9.