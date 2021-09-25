One Bangor High School sports team will soon have the honor of christening the new artificial turf field at Cameron Stadium.

Either the Bangor field hockey team or football team will get the privilege at the end of next week, according to Bangor High School athletic director Steve Vanidestine.

In November, Bangor voters approved a $2.73 million bond issue for a new artificial turf surface to replace the grass field at Cameron Stadium behind the Cohen Middle School on Garland Street in Bangor, as well as a new eight-lane track around the field.





The eight-land track replaced the dilapidated six-lane track.

The turf was installed first and Vanidestine said Maine Tennis and Track LLC of Gray put down the track surface recently.

“They will paint the lines on the track Monday and Tuesday and then we will wait a few days for it to dry,” Vanidestine said.

If it is dry by Thursday, the first event to be held on it will be the Bangor-John Bapst High of Bangor field hockey game on Thursday night. If it needs another day, the Bangor football team will entertain Deering High of Portland on Friday night at 7:30.

There is a girls soccer game slated for that Saturday against Brewer, also.

He said he is hoping the teams will get a chance to practice on the new turf before they play a game on it.

“We are very pleased. The new turf field and the track are beautiful,” Vanidestine said.

The Bangor High boys and girls soccer teams, the field hockey team and the football squad will use the field. In the spring, the lacrosse team will use it and the track teams will use the track.

The middle school teams and Bangor youth football program will also be able to use the facility, as will the community, Vanidestine said.

Gordon Contracting Inc., based in Sangerville, did the site prep work under the direction of engineering firms Carpenter Associates of Old Town and Tighe & Bond of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Tighe & Bond developed the blueprint based on the suggestions put forth by Vanidestine, Bangor schools maintenance director Gabe Chase, school facilities manager Joe Nelson and Gerry Hayman, the director of business services for the Bangor School Department.

Shaw Sports Turf laid down the artificial turf surface.

Vanidestine and Nelson will be putting together a schedule for the teams on the new turf field.

Vanidestine also said the Bangor High School softball field, which is located next to the high school, will be getting lights installed this fall so the softball team will be able to play night games next spring.