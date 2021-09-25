PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital will be offering a series of flu shot clinics for adults in October, with both drive-up and walk-in options. A pediatric flu shot clinic for children ages six months to 18 years old is also planned.

Although the hospital has had to cancel its Fall Health Fair due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, it will still hold an adult flu shot clinic in the gymnasium at Northern Maine Community College that day. Adult drive-up clinics will also be held in Mars Hill, Caribou, and Fort Fairfield.

New this year, the hospital will be billing insurance companies for the flu vaccine; this cost is covered by most insurances with no cost to the patient. With this in mind, the hospital is asking all those who come to one of the clinics for a flu shot to please bring their insurance card with them.





The schedule for the Adult Flu Shot Clinics will be:

Caribou: Saturday, October 2, 9 am – 11 am (Drive Up)

In the parking lot of Northern Light Caribou Health Center – 118 Bennett Drive

Fort Fairfield: Saturday, October 2, 12 pm – 2 pm (Drive Up)

In the parking lot of Northern Light Fort Fairfield Health Center – 23 High Street

Mars Hill: Thursday, October 7, 4 pm – 6 pm (Drive Up)

In the parking lot of Central Aroostook High School – 26 Pleasant Street

Presque Isle: Saturday, October 16, 9 am – 1 pm (Walk In)

Northern Maine Community College gymnasium – 33 Edgemont Drive

Attendees must be screened upon entering the building.

Both regular and high dose flu shots will be available at these clinics. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and wear a face covering. Wearing a short sleeved shirt is also recommended for easier access for receiving the shot. Anyone who is not feeling well or experiencing any COVID symptoms is asked to wait until they are feeling better to get their shot.

The Pediatric Flu Shot Clinic will be:

Saturday, October 23, 9 am – 12 pm

Northern Light Pediatrics, North Street Healthcare, 23 North Street

Due to safety guidelines, all who enter the building will go through a COVID-19 screening, and everyone over the age of two must wear a mask. For families with only one or two children, we ask that only one adult bring them; for those with three or more children, two adults are welcome. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time, so some may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle until they are able to enter. Again, those not feeling well or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the clinic on this day.

“With the expectation of higher numbers of people getting their children vaccinated this year and the delay that safety protocols may cause in the process, we are encouraging parents to have their children receive their flu shot in school if that is an option,” said Paula Daigle, manager of the pediatrics practice. “We welcome all who come to our clinic and just ask that you be patient and anticipate longer than usual delays.”