ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk by Micah Pawling about how history, particularly Wabanaki history, can help create a more sustainable society from 3–4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Over time, people’s ideas about sustainability have varied considerably, providing researchers with new insights about how sustainability can be cultivated in today’s world. In this talk, “Why We Need History to Create a Sustainable World: Views from Wabanaki History,” Pawling will explore the significance of historical research in the context of a sustainable society.

Pawling is an associate professor of history and Native American studies at UMaine whose research interests include the ethnohistory of the Wabanaki peoples of northern New England and eastern Canada. As a recipient of the Whiting Public Engagement Fellowship, he collaborates with the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township (Motahkomikuk) on community history. His forthcoming book is about Wabanaki waterscapes in the 19th century.





All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in-person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.

Please note that face coverings currently are required through at least Sept. 30, for all persons — students, staff, faculty, visitors and others — when indoors at a University of Maine System facility. For the latest health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.