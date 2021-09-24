WATERVILLE — Kayla Ladabour-Tracy has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the Bank’s location in Waterville. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Ladabour-Tracy has more than 13 years of experience in financial services. She began her banking career in 2008 as a teller at TD Bank. In 2011, Ladabour-Tracy joined Kennebec Federal Savings Association & Loans, which later became Kennebec Savings Bank. She worked in various departments there including retail deposit account development and customer account services. Most recently, she served in the role as retail account manager.

Ladabour-Tracy is a Center for Financial Training-certified sales manager and a State of Maine Notary Public. She is also a certified emergency medical technician.

Ladabour-Tracy, her fiancé Michael A. Ellis, and their family live in Benton.