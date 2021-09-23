Last Saturday’s Fleet Feet Classic 5K cross country meet in Gorham was a memorable one for Bangor High School seniors Megan Randall and Daniel McCarthy.

Randall became the first Bangor High School girl to eclipse the 19-minute barrier in a 5K race as she crossed the finish line in 18:59:55 en route to a fourth place finish.

Lydia Gilmore had the previous best of 19:07 set in 2019.

McCarthy broke his own school record by winning his race in 15:28.28. His previous record was 15:41, also set in 2019.

“It was unbelievable,” Randall said. “I went into the race with no expectations. I’m really happy.”

She said breaking the 19-minute barrier was in the back of her mind, but she wasn’t sure she could accomplish it. Randall, who transferred to Bangor from Scarborough High after her sophomore year, credited coach Roger Huber with creating a good summer training program.

She added that she enjoys Bangor a lot and “loves the team.”

There were 208 runners in the girls race.

McCarthy said he wasn’t thinking about setting a school record.

“I was focused on trying to come out with a win. It just kind of happened,” McCarthy said. “I heard some times being shouted out to me. When I came to 2 miles, I knew I was somewhere near a 15:30 pace. I knew I could reach that and coming around the last corner, I knew I could possibly break 15:30 which is a big goal of mine this season.”

McCarthy won the race by a decisive 37 seconds.

He said the race was a little unusual because the 311 runners were bunched up early on so he couldn’t establish his pace.

“But once everything calmed down after the first mile, I got back into my rhythm and it was pretty much smooth sailing from there. I tried to keep the hammer down and go as hard as I could,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy and Randall were both happy that they were able to break school records at the same meet.

“It’s pretty awesome. It shows that cross country and Bangor running is better than ever and we’re just going to continue to get better,” McCarthy said.

Huber was elated for both of them.

“Megan is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” Huber said. “She is very humble and a real team player. She trained hard all summer. She has a very efficient running style. She has been a wonderful addition to our team.”

Huber said McCarthy has a lot of natural talent.

“He plays hockey in the winter and runs track in the spring. He is in great condition. He has an amazing cardio system,” Huber said. “He is an extremely fit human being.”

Randall and McCarthy said they want to do everything they can to help the Rams peak at the regional and state meets.

“I’m focusing on bringing a state championship to Bangor. Coach Huber really deserves it,” McCarthy said.