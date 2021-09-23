This story will be updated.

A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy has died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

Deputy Luke Gross was on Route 3 in Trenton where he was responding to a call about a car off the road about 3:54 a.m., according to Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane.

While on the scene, Gross was hit by a car, suffering serious injuries.

“Regrettably, Deputy Gross did not survive his injuries,” Kane said Thursday.

Just after 11am, a procession of police cars including Maine State Police, Ellsworth Police, Bucksport Police, Penobscot County Sheriffs, Hancock Sheriffs and DMR Search and Rescue traveled down Route 3 escorting the vehicle carrying Gross’s body. Two fire trucks — one from Southwest Harbor and one from Lamoine — stood sentry alongside the road near the Marden’s plaza entrance with ladders extended, suspending an American flag over an intersection to honor the fallen deputy.

Route 3 was reopened shortly after.

No additional information was available, but the sheriff’s office planned to hold a 3 p.m. press conference.

Gross is at least the 87th Maine law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty since the early 1800s. His death comes more than two years after Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer tire while assisting a motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden, and three years after Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole was shot to death by John D. Williams in Norridgewock.

BDN writer Bill Trotter contributed to this report.