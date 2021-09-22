DEXTER — Volunteers are needed to help build 280 simple wood window inserts every day from Oct. 14-21 at the Dexter Town Hall. Help out for one four-hour shift or many, with a free lunch provided every day. No experience necessary, sitting and standing tasks available. Individuals, students and groups encouraged.

Tasks vary from cutting sturdy, lightweight wood frames, wrapping them on both sides with clear plastic making them drum tight, applying foam weather stripping around all edges or even making a lunch. Everyone can help in some small way!

The result is a clear, lightweight, double-pane window insert which snugly fits into the existing interior window frame.





“They’re high quality and very effective,” said David Pearson of Dexter. Pearson had several installed two years ago and also volunteers in the Window Dresser builds. “They fit tight and let the light through but not the heat.”

The interior inserts are removable, last for years and lower heating bills by as much as 25%, all at a fraction of the cost of replacement windows. A 4.4- by 2.5-foot window is about $70 for a natural pine frame. A white frame is an additional $4. Special pricing is also offered to low-income residents. Orders are taken now for 2022.

COVID precautions include vaccinated only work days.

Window Dressers is a six-year old non-profit supporting barnraiser-like Community Builds in local communities in Maine, gathering neighbors to help neighbors build the inserts. This group is organized under the leadership of the Maine Highland Senior Center area and the Charlotte White Center-Thriving in Place Project.

“This project not only helps our friends and neighbors save money in the heating season, but it is an opportunity to build community and engage people in volunteering to support a really great project,” says Dr. Lesley Fernow, organizer and volunteer for the local effort.

Volunteer now through Dr. Lesley Fernow at 207-992-6822 or lmfernow@rcn.com or sign up on Window Dressers.org, for the Community Build in Dover-Foxcroft/Dexter.