BREWER — United Way of Eastern Maine Volunteer of the Year recipient Dorian Pillsbury, AKA “D-Max” age 9, has a passion for helping kids in our community. He is having an apple cider stand at Tiller & Rye on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will go toward purchasing snacks for kids at the Brewer Community School. All kids receive free breakfast and lunch but snacks are not provided.

“Some of my friends don’t have snacks and I feel bad so I want to do something because being hungry isn’t any fun!” D-MaxTiller & Rye is partnering with D-Max and donating all apple cider sales for the month of September to the Brewer Community School to help D-Max reach his goal of providing snacks to kids in need.



For more information, please contact: Lisa Liberatore at 207-478-2515.