When Rockland voters head to the polls in November, they will have two candidates to choose from for one city council seat. But the local school board has three open seats and only two candidates, so no matter who gets voted in, there will be a vacancy after the election.

Only two Rockland residents submitted papers by the Sept. 20 deadline to run for the three open seats on the Regional School Unit 13 school board. Without a third candidate, the city council will have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until next year’s election.

Incumbent RSU 13 School Board member David Martz is seeking a one-year term, after being appointed to the board in July by the Rockland City Council. Current RSU 13 board members Thomas Peaco and Doug Curtis Jr. are not seeking reelection.

Kelli McConnell, of Cedar Street, is the second candidate running to fill one of these three-year terms.

School and city officials say it’s not uncommon for there to be a shortage of candidates.

“We’ve had trouble in the past filling all the seats,” Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said.

For city council, incumbent Rockland City Councilor Ben Dorr and political newcomer Nicole Lynn Kalloch are vying for the single open seat, which comes with a three-year term.