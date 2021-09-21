The races to fill seats on the Brewer City Council and School Committee this November will feature no competition.

Councilors Jenn Morin and Jerry Goss have filed to run for reelection to the City Council for three-year terms, and they will run unopposed.

On the Brewer School Committee, two candidates, including one incumbent, will run to fill the two open seats, according to a list of candidates filed at the Brewer city clerk’s office.

Kevin Forrest has filed to be reelected to the Brewer School Committee for another three years. Matthew Damon filed to be elected to the other open seat on the school committee.

Damon tried to run as a write-in candidate for the School Committee last year but missed the deadline for filing the required paperwork to do so. He would replace Mark Farley.

There will be competition for one local office.

Two people are running for the open district trustee position for Brewer High School. Janet McIntosh is seeking reelection for a five-year term, while Timothy Daniels has also put his hat in the ring.

The filing deadline for candidates was Monday. Election Day is Nov. 2.