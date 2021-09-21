ROCKLAND — Kennebec Valley Community College is providing an opportunity for mid-coast residents to earn a certificate in Medical Assisting, Advanced Medical Emergency Technician or Health Science at the Mid-Coast School of Technology in Rockland. The programs will be offered in a hybrid format, with some content offered online and some hands-on activities in-person. The college will also offer a 6-week phlebotomy training. All courses will start the week of Sept. 27.

The certificate program offerings are funded by the Maine Community College System Bring College to ME program, which supports targeted certificate and degree programs in high-demand, high-wage occupations to underserved areas. For eligible students, that means there will be no tuition, fees, or book costs for the courses offered through the Bring College to ME program at the KVCC satellite location at MCST. The Phlebotomy training is offered through the Harold Alfond Foundation Grant.

We are fortunate to partner with the Mid Coast School of Technology in such a wonderful space! This partnership provides us with the opportunity to bring academic courses and programs to the mid coast. The Bring College to ME program is exciting because it allows students to participate in educational programming and training at no cost.





“We are excited to offer classes and several academic programs in the Rockland area. The current offerings are part of an exciting opportunity through the Maine Community College System which provide an avenue to training in high demand occupations at no cost to the student. These offerings provide an affordable, high-quality option for getting the skills needed to succeed,” KVCC Interim President Karen Normandin said.

For more information, visit https://www.kvcc.me.edu/about-kvcc/locations/rockland/.