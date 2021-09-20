John Wagoner enjoyed his three years as the sports anchor and eventual sports director at WVII Channel 7 and WFVX Channel 22 in Bangor.

His last broadcast was Monday. Wagoner is moving to Brooklyn, New York, to be with his longtime girlfriend and pursue a job in sports social media.

Wagoner’s last broadcast was almost three years to the day that he took the job at WVII-WFVX.





The Greensboro, North Carolina, native said although he really liked being a sports director/anchor, it’s a tough job.

“It takes a lot out of you. It is rewarding, but I had to prioritize my personal life. I had to make a decision that was best for me.”

He said he was also grateful to general manager Mike Palmer and news director Susan Farley for their guidance and giving him the opportunity.

“I have learned a ton about myself and the profession in my three years. I credit a lot of that to [previous sports director/anchor] Andrew Badillo. He was an incredible mentor, he still is.”

Sports anchor Dave Peck will be promoted to sports director and Wagoner said they are in the process of hiring another sports anchor.

Wagoner said Peck will do an outstanding job, noting that he came to WVII-WFVX in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and did some exceptional work.

“The market is real nice here. You get a balance of both. You get the weekly high school football and basketball stuff and you also get to cover the only Division I program in the state.”

Wagoner will take a lot of fond memories with him.

“This place welcomed me with open arms. The community, the coaches, the players were really welcoming. I came up here as a kid looking to get into the business. I thought it was a hockey state but found out it is a high school basketball state. I have gained a ton of experience to help me move forward in the business,” said the University of South Carolina graduate.

Wagoner said he is hoping to find a job that will enable him to use his creativity.