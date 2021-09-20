ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing garlic from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Growing Great Garlic in Maine” topics include variety choice, when to plant, scape removal, disease management, and when to harvest and store garlic. Dave Fuller, UMaine Extension agriculture and non-timber forest products professional, will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/growing-great-garlic-in-maine/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.