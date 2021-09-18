ORONO — The University of Maine parlayed a late defensive stand, two clutch third-down runs and a pair of blocked extra points that were turned into two-point returns into a hard-fought 31-26 win over Merrimack College Saturday afternoon.

UMaine improved to 1-2 while Merrimack fell to 2-1.

Trailing 31-26, Merrimack marched down to UMaine’s five-yard line with seven minutes left but a running play for no gain, a pass that lost a yard thanks to a Vince Thomas tackle and two incompletions gave the ball back to UMaine and they ran out the clock thanks to Zavier Scott and Elijah Barnwell’s runs.





Redshirt freshman Derek Robertson, filling in for the injured Joe Fagnano, turned in a nondescript performance in his first varsity start. He completed 11 of 23 for 141 yards. But he didn’t turn the ball over.

Merrimack quarterback Westin Elliott, a Louisiana Tech transfer, completed 29 of 48 passes for 282 yards with Jacari Carter catching 18 passes for 131 yards.

The Black Bears forced their first two turnovers of the season, recovering fumbles on Merrimack’s first two possessions, and they transformed them into a 10-0 lead.

But the Warriors were able to move the ball consistently against UMaine’s porous defense and they used a late first-half touchdown, following a 54-yard kickoff return by linebacker Rodney Samson, to pull within 22-20 at the intermission.

Samson’s return set the Warriors up at the UMaine-41 and it took just five plays to cash in as Elliott lofted the ball into the corner of the end zone and Carter outfought Rich Carr for the TD with 27 seconds left.

Devin Young’s 44-yard kickoff return to the Merrimack-39 enabled UMaine’s Jonny Messina to try a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the half but he missed it wide left. There was a holding penalty on UMaine so it wouldn’t have counted if he had made it.

The Black Bears took a 7-0 lead with a six-play, 50-yard drive after Xavier Nurse forced a Shaka Moales fumble and Kolubah Pewee Jr. recovered it.

Barnwell capped the drive with a two-yard plunge.

On Merrrimack’s next possession, Shakur Smalls forced a Tyvon Edmonds Jr. fumble and Raffaele Salamone recovered on the Merrimack-37.

But UMaine had to settle for a 26-yard field goal.

The Warriors answered early in the second period with a 14-play, 75-yard drive finished off by Victor Dawson’s one-yard run.

But on Matt Sokol’s extra-point attempt, Rich Carr blocked it and Kolubah Pewee Jr. scooped it up and raced the length of the field for two points to make it 12-6.

But it took Merrimack just 4:05 to take the lead as Carter hauled in a 13-yard pass from Elliott with 8:17 left in the half.

The Bears quickly regained the lead thanks to Devin Young’s 51-yard kickoff return and two 15-yard penalties on Merrimack.

UMaine had the ball at the Merrimack-11 but a holding penalty on UMaine tight end Shawn Bowman erased a Barnwell touchdown run and UMaine eventually had to settle for Messina’s 34-yard field goal.

UMaine expanded the lead to 22-13 on Brock’s four-yard run with 1:40 left but Samson’s long kickoff return and the 10-yard pass from Elliott to Carter.

The Black Bears expanded their lead to 29-20 5:27 into the second half when Brock circled out of the backfield and caught a Robertson pass in stride down the left sideline for a 51-yard TD.

Later in the third period, a roughing-the-passer penalty on Austin Ambush on a failed third down pass extended a Merrrimack drive adn the Warriors made them pay as Edmonds Jr. capped a 71-yard drive with a two-yard run.

But Carr again blocked Sokol’s extra-point and this time he returned it himself for two more points and a 31-26 lead.