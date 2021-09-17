Massabesic 58 (1-2), Deering 14 (0-3) at Memorial Field, Portland

Massabesic scored three defensive touchdowns and moved the ball at will in routing Deering. 

Quarterback Collin Scully ran for two touchdowns, passed for one and added a two point conversion to lead the Mustangs. 

Emergency quarterback and converted tight end Dempsey Brady passed for two fourth period Deering scores. 

First Names: Massabesic – Collin Scully, Sean Wakefield, Alex Graffam, Alex Sharron, Austin Scribner, Caleb Waters, Mike Hendrix, Ethan Masse, Preston Steeves. Deering – Dempsey Brady, Santino Cavallaro, Remijo Wani, Avery Lawrence. 

Massabesic     30  21    7    0  –  58
Deering             0    0    0   14  – 14 

M – Scully 19 run (Scribner rush) 
M – Wakefield 2 run (Masse rush) 
M – Graffam 11 pass from Scully (Scully rush) 
M – Sharron 27 fumble return (pass failed) 
M – Scribner 21 run (Steeves kick) 
M – Scully 12 run (Steeves kick) 
M – Waters 34 interception return (Steeves kick) 
M – Hendrix 31 interception return (Steeves kick) 
D – Cavallaro 10 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick) 
D – Wani 9 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick)