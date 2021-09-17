Massabesic 58 (1-2), Deering 14 (0-3) at Memorial Field, Portland
Massabesic scored three defensive touchdowns and moved the ball at will in routing Deering.
Quarterback Collin Scully ran for two touchdowns, passed for one and added a two point conversion to lead the Mustangs.
Emergency quarterback and converted tight end Dempsey Brady passed for two fourth period Deering scores.
First Names: Massabesic – Collin Scully, Sean Wakefield, Alex Graffam, Alex Sharron, Austin Scribner, Caleb Waters, Mike Hendrix, Ethan Masse, Preston Steeves. Deering – Dempsey Brady, Santino Cavallaro, Remijo Wani, Avery Lawrence.
Massabesic 30 21 7 0 – 58
Deering 0 0 0 14 – 14
M – Scully 19 run (Scribner rush)
M – Wakefield 2 run (Masse rush)
M – Graffam 11 pass from Scully (Scully rush)
M – Sharron 27 fumble return (pass failed)
M – Scribner 21 run (Steeves kick)
M – Scully 12 run (Steeves kick)
M – Waters 34 interception return (Steeves kick)
M – Hendrix 31 interception return (Steeves kick)
D – Cavallaro 10 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick)
D – Wani 9 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick)