Massabesic 58 (1-2), Deering 14 (0-3) at Memorial Field, Portland Massabesic scored three defensive touchdowns and moved the ball at will in routing Deering.

Quarterback Collin Scully ran for two touchdowns, passed for one and added a two point conversion to lead the Mustangs.





Emergency quarterback and converted tight end Dempsey Brady passed for two fourth period Deering scores.

First Names: Massabesic – Collin Scully, Sean Wakefield, Alex Graffam, Alex Sharron, Austin Scribner, Caleb Waters, Mike Hendrix, Ethan Masse, Preston Steeves. Deering – Dempsey Brady, Santino Cavallaro, Remijo Wani, Avery Lawrence.

Massabesic 30 21 7 0 – 58

Deering 0 0 0 14 – 14

M – Scully 19 run (Scribner rush)

M – Wakefield 2 run (Masse rush)

M – Graffam 11 pass from Scully (Scully rush)

M – Sharron 27 fumble return (pass failed)

M – Scribner 21 run (Steeves kick)

M – Scully 12 run (Steeves kick)

M – Waters 34 interception return (Steeves kick)

M – Hendrix 31 interception return (Steeves kick)

D – Cavallaro 10 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick)

D – Wani 9 pass from Brady (Lawrence kick)