This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 715 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 83,322, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 82,607 on Thursday.

Of those, 59,652 have been confirmed positive, while 23,670 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

With two more Mainers succumbing to the virus, the statewide death toll rose to 981.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,744. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,693 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 5.34 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 622.55.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 484.9, up from 456.4 the day before, up from 348 a week ago and up from 173.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,404 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 17.96 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,256), Aroostook (2,926), Cumberland (19,369), Franklin (1,712), Hancock (1,904), Kennebec (7,801), Knox (1,481), Lincoln (1,394), Oxford (4,116), Penobscot (9,061), Piscataquis (915), Sagadahoc (1,646), Somerset (3,082), Waldo (1,887), Washington (1,225) and York (15,546) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,193 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 867,045 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.22 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 41,788,118 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 670,027 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.