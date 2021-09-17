BANGOR — Alterity Financial Group is proud to welcome Timothy Haugh as the newest addition to their staff. As an investment advisor representative, Haugh will assume the duties of an IAR by establishing and overseeing client relationships and managing client assets. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Johnson & Wales University where he majored in finance. As a Bangor resident, Haugh will be concentrating his efforts on developing investment plans for his neighbors and small businesses in the Bangor area.

Alterity Financial Group is a Registered Investment Advisor firm located at 21 Main Street in Bangor. We provide a wide range of financial services including money management, retirement planning, and other financial planning and implementation strategies.