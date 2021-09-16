Maine black bears generally like to hang out in areas where people don’t.

Even so, they occasionally cross paths with residents who are going about their normal activities.

Such was the case last month for Colin Jandreau of Madawaska, who snapped these photos while mountain biking on an ATV trail off Gagnon Road.





It wasn’t an unexpected encounter for Jandeau.

Colin Jandreau of Madawaska encountered these black bears last month while mountain biking on an ATV trail off the Gagnon Road in Madawaska. Credit: Courtesy of Colin Jandreau

“I’d say I see one or two bears a summer on [the mountain bike],” said Jandreau, who is a high school social studies and media teacher at Madawaska Middle/High School.

Jandreau also has taken steps to make sure he doesn’t alarm the bears when out on the trail.

“As of late I’ve reinstalled my little bell on my bike to let her [the sow] know I’m around. I don’t want to come between her and her little ones,” he said.

Jandreau isn’t a hunter, but does carry a camera, just in case he has opportunities to do that kind of shooting.

“I only hunt with a very small Canon point and shoot which I carry on my handlebars in a small case,” he said. “[The] 25x optical zoom gives me some pretty good closeups.”

The August encounter with the sow and three cubs wasn’t the most unique encounter Jandeau has had involving black bears. He photographed a sow with four cubs back in 2018.

Thanks to Colin for some nice photos!

