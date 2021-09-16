Maine Huts & Trails has faced significant challenges in recent years, including lagging financial support and the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the nonprofit located in Kingfield, which maintains a system of trails featuring four eco-friendly “huts” for overnight stays and meals, is ready to again provide those opportunities in western Maine.

Maine Huts & Trails has announced that under the direction of an enhanced leadership team, it plans to operate its huts this winter.





“We are committed to delivering our mission and have a strong vision to contribute to the future of Maine’s western mountains region,” said Kevin Mitchell, the new director of operations for MH&T.

The organization provides outdoor enthusiasts with backcountry experiences that feature the mountains, forests and waters of the area while also providing a boost to the local economy.

MH&T operates four lodges that provide accommodations along 80 miles of trails, 50 of which are groomed once the snow arrives. Flagstaff Hut, Stratton Brook Hut and Poplar Hut will be open this winter.

The group’s trail network, which is open for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, had remained open since the onset of the pandemic. However, MH&T was forced to reinvent itself to accommodate potential concerns about sharing the spaces inside the lodges.

Overnight stays previously were offered in the form of bunks, but guests now will rent bunk rooms. The organization also has adjusted pricing in the hope of being more attractive to families and plans to offer varied tiers of service at different times of the week to provide guests with flexibility.

Since its first hut opened in 2008, MH&T has hosted more than 80,000 guests in its lodges, and there have been many more who have traversed its trails, which run from West Forks to Carrabassett Valley.

“The importance of connecting with the outdoors is a theme shared widely today,” said new director of development Kris Dorer. “Maine Huts & Trails provides a variety of fun, memorable experiences to outdoor enthusiasts ready to escape the bonds of the day’s routines and the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

In 2019, financial woes threatened the existence of MH&T. However, the nonprofit has stayed in business under the leadership of executive director Wolfe Tone, who is trying to build a more sustainable framework for the organization.

MH&T provided reduced services during the winter of 2019-20, only to encounter the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The pandemic encouraged people to get outside, where they could be in nature and maintain social distancing. Even with the huts closed, the trails remained open, helping keep the momentum moving forward.

MH&T will soon start hiring to fill positions at the seasonal huts in the hope the newly reconfigured lodge arrangements will attract outdoors enthusiasts to take advantage of its offerings.

“Maine Huts & Trails is an experience we can all feel part of and contribute to the pure joy of Maine’s western mountains, forests and waters,” Dorer said.