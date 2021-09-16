The man charged with murder in the Tuesday shooting death of his Biddeford landlord allegedly shot Derek Michaud Jr., 31, in the chest and head on the front porch of his apartment building before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Randal J. Hennessey Credit: Courtesy of the York County Jail

Randal J. Hennessey, 30, of Biddeford made his first court appearance Thursday before Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas in York County Superior Court.

Hennessey was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by the York County grand jury.





The judge ordered that he be held without bail during a very brief hearing in Alfred.

Biddeford police responded at about 3:14 p.m. Tuesday to a three-story apartment building on Union Street for a report of a shooting, according to a police affidavit. When officers arrived, Michaud was dead.

His girlfriend told investigators that she saw Hennessey shoot Michaud. Hennessey was arrested later that day in Durham, New Hampshire.

Hennessey lived on the second floor of the apartment building, while Michaud and his girlfriend lived on the third floor, the affidavit said. Michaud’s girlfriend told police that Michaud was beginning the process of evicting Hennessey.

The woman told investigators that she exchanged words with Hennessey a short time before the shooting in the vestibule of the building. Michaud told Hennessey to leave her alone, and Hennessey went upstairs toward his apartment.

Michaud and the woman went out on the porch, the affidavit said. A few minutes later, Hennessey allegedly came outside and shot Michaud in the chest several times, then retreated to the vestibule.

The woman told police that while she was coming to Michaud’s aid, Hennessey came back out onto the porch and shot her boyfriend at close range in the head, then fled.

“This is a terribly tragic situation for everyone involved,” Hennessey’s attorney, Tina Nadeau of Portland, said after Tuesday’s hearing. “The state is still investigating the charge against my client. We will be working hard in building our case, as well.”

It is the practice of the Maine attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting Hennessey, not to comment on pending cases.

Michaud is the 11th homicide victim this year, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

If convicted, Michaud faces between 25 years and life in prison.