A Biddeford man accused of shooting his landlord to death has been charged with murder, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Randal J. Hennessey, 30, is charged with slaying Derek Michaud Jr., 31, of Biddeford on Tuesday.

Police were called to 26 Union Street at about 3:14 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who had been shot, Maine State Police said.





Hennessey was arrested in Durham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night and held at the Stafford County Jail on a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

His first appearance before a Maine judge in York County has not yet been set.

Hennessey has a criminal history that includes convictions for a series of burglaries and thefts committed in October 2008 in York County Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to three years in prison with all but about six months suspended. He also was ordered to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution to victims.

His other convictions included misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence terrorizing in 2014 and violating his probation on the burglary and theft charges.

Michaud tried to evict Hennessey in January 2020 for nonpayment of rent and violating the terms of his lease, according to the Portland Press Herald. The two apparently came to terms as the case was dismissed the following September.

Information about what led to the shooting has not been released.

If convicted, Hennessey faces 25 years to life in prison.