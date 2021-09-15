The man killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Biddeford has been identified.

The suspect in the shooting, 30-year-old Randal Hennessey of Biddeford, was arrested in Durham, New Hampshire, after fleeing the scene, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Douglas Michaud, 31, of Biddeford was found dead on the front porch of a Union Street residence about 3:14 p.m., Moss said late Tuesday night.

Investigators were at the scene into the night and expected to return there on Wednesday. Moss said an autopsy will be conducted at the Maine medical examiner’s office on Wednesday.

Hennessey was being held as a fugitive from justice at the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire.

No additional information was released.