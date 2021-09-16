This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 652 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 82,607, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 81,955 on Wednesday.





Of those, 59,155 have been confirmed positive, while 23,452 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 979.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,233), Aroostook (2,870), Cumberland (19,314), Franklin (1,680), Hancock (1,887), Kennebec (7,741), Knox (1,473), Lincoln (1,379), Oxford (4,101), Penobscot (8,861), Piscataquis (882), Sagadahoc (1,638), Somerset (2,991), Waldo (1,872), Washington (1,187) and York (15,483) counties. Information about where an additional 15 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 41,389,308 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 664,346 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.