FRYEBURG — The Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning “Live in HD” series returns to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Oct. 9 with Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov followed by the historic Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” on Oct. 23. The 15th season of Live in HD includes 10 live presentations, featuring star performers Piotr Beczała, Angel Blue, Javier Camarena, Lise Davidsen, Elīna Garanča, Isabel Leonard, Anna Netrebko, René Pape, Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra, and Sonya Yoncheva.

In addition to Boris Godunov and “Fire Shut Up In My Bones,” the 2021-22 “Live in HD” season will include Eurydice (Dec. 4), Cinderella (Jan. 1, 2022), Rigoletto (Jan. 29, 2022), Ariadne auf Naxos (March 12, 2022), Don Carlos (March 26, 2022), Turandot (May 7, 2022), Lucia di Lammermoor (May 21, 2022), and Hamlet (June 4, 2022). All performances start at 1 p.m. with the exception of “Don Carlos” (March 26th), which starts at noon.

Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be returning to host his acclaimed Opera Lecture Series every Thursday before a “Live in HD” presentation. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, start at 3 p.m. in the LHE/PAC seminar room. The first lecture will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Live in HD” tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online atwww.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street in Fryeburg on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.