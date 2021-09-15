Almost six months after China Light in Bangor closed, a new Chinese restaurant has opened to take the place of the once-popular Broadway eatery.

China Wok opened Tuesday at 571 Broadway, with a menu that includes many of the Chinese-American favorites previous customers of China Light loved, including pu pu platters, fried rice and noodle dishes. The building has undergone renovations over the past few months. The exterior facade has been painted blue, a change from China Light’s red exterior that had been a fixture of busy Broadway for decades.

China Light was owned and operated by Sam Lam and his wife for at least 40 years. The Lams intended to retire after closing the restaurant, according to Facebook posts around the time that it closed in May.

The Lams sold the building at 571 Broadway to Qi Lu Inc. in May 2021 for $250,000, far less than the original asking price of $550,000 yet more than the property’s assessed value of $206,500. Qi Lu Inc. is registered in Bangor.

China Wok will open at 11:30 a.m., seven days a week.